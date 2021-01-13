DC Inauguration Latest: National Special Security Event Begins, White House Perimeter Planned

Fencing topped with razor wire surrounds the U.S. Capitol, gates of the official Vice-Presidential residence have been reinforced with concrete and hundreds of National Guard troops have arrived to secure Washington, D.C., ahead of Inauguration Day.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has warned of threats to D.C., including to lawmakers and federal monuments, and the possibility of armed groups demonstrating in the city before and on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.

Those threats, following the deadly U.S. Capitol riot one week ago where pro-Trump demonstrators overwhelmed police officers protecting the building, have evoked a security response far stronger than officials initially planned.

Here’s what to know Wednesday about inauguration security in D.C.

National Special Security Event Begins

Starting Wednesday, D.C. is under a National Special Security Event through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Jan. 20.

The enhanced security measures were moved up from Jan. 19 in the aftermath of President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the Capitol, the News4 I-Team reported.

The National Special Security Event increases security in the District to maximum levels.

"It is all hands on deck for this from the federal, state and local law enforcement and intelligence communities," said Matthew Doherty, former head of the U.S. Secret Service National Threat Assessment Center.

Doherty says expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence around the monuments and other symbolically important sites, since threats often target buildings and iconic locations, not just specific people.

"The mere absence of a direct threat on social media doesn't mean that you can't allocate resources," said Doherty. "We look for attack-related behavior, taking selfies from the site ... pre-attack surveillance."

Parking Restrictions, Road Closures Planned

Washington, D.C., is locking down near the U.S. Capitol, White House and National Mall, bracing for the possibility of further unrest before and on Inauguration Day.

Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, numerous streets will be closed and cars left parked within certain perimeters will be stuck there until after inauguration concludes, authorities say.

The White House perimeter runs from K Street to 14th Street to Constitution Avenue to 19th Street Northwest.

Here’s more on street closures and parking restrictions.

Extra Precautions at Naval Observatory, Around National Mall

Crews at the Naval Observatory, official residence of the Vice President, erected a security fence overnight Wednesday in front of the compound’s gates along Massachusetts Avenue NW.

Concrete barriers were put up behind the regular fence.

It's one of many clearly visible signs that the city is becoming a fortress — particularly around major federal buildings and monuments.

News4 has learned razor wire will be installed on a seven-foot fence around the Capitol that is supposed to be unscalable.

Hundreds of National Guard troops were seen walking off buses Tuesday night near the National Mall, preparing to assist in securing the city through the inauguration.

“Most urgent and immediate is to security the Capitol building and its immediate area,” said Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland. “I’m confident with the large number of National Guard troops that will be part of that operation.”