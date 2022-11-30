DC Housing Authority Addresses Scathing Federal Audit

District officials are now responding to a scathing federal audit that found the D.C. agency in charge of public housing mismanaged federal funding and allowed thousands of public housing units to either sit vacant or fall into unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

The D.C. Council questioned D.C. Housing Authority Director Brenda Donald and other agency officials Wednesday about their plan to fix the problems found in the 72-page audit the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released in October.

According to the audit, the D.C. Housing Authority has failed to provide "decent, safe and sanitary" housing, has inadequate management and does not adequately prevent crime.

Donald said Wednesday she agreed with some of the findings, but disputed others.

"[The issues] can't be fixed overnight. We operate with a sense of urgency. Our residents are first in our minds every single day. We're committing to effectuating change now to ensure that the residents who live on our properties have safe, affordable, sanitary and decent housing," she said.

The D.C. Housing Authority manages thousands of public housing units and administers millions of dollars in federally funded programs designed to help low-income residents find decent housing.

According to the audit, the DCHA has nearly 40,000 people on its waitlist for housing, and of the more than 8,000 units it manages, more than 1,600 are vacant.

Some of those units are in such poor condition that they are uninhabitable, according to the audit.

"We have a 16-week plan. So we've got thousands of units, but we're going to hit every single unit starting with the occupied units, as well as the vacant ones, to do inspections and to have specific plans that will give us cost estimates of what it's gonna take to repair those units," Donald said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said it would hire consultants to help DCHA come into compliance.

"We need wholesale reform not an army of expensive consultants. Because I'll preview what's to come since I won't be here. We're going to spend tens of millions of dollars on CSG and others. There's going to be a lot of reports. Potomac Gardens, Benning Terrace and Lincoln Heights residents will still be dealing with unsafe, unsanitary, undignified places to live," Council Member Elissa Silverman said.

"HUD advised me personally to use industry consultants," Donald said.

A source familiar with the contract said the consulting firm is charging D.C. about $1.2 million.

D.C. has until March to come into compliance with the HUD recommendations.