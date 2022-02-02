DC Homeland Security Investigated for Treatment of Employees

The head of D.C.’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency acknowledged the agency is being investigated for how employees are treated.

Director Chris Rodriguez revealed the ongoing investigation when Councilman Charles Allen asked about it during testimony before the D.C. Council Wednesday.

Rodriguez did not discuss the specifics of the investigation.

News4 asked Mayor Muriel Bowser for reaction and is waiting for her response.

Rodriguez took over as head of HSEMA in 2017 and was a key member of Bowser’s COVID-19 response team in the early days of the pandemic. In recent months he has made fewer public appearances with the mayor.

