DC home purchase assistance program resumes payouts

Dozens of families whose dreams of owning a home almost were shattered when a D.C. homebuying program suddenly announced it ran out of funds last week will receive the money after all.

The families were approved for the Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP), which offers interest-free loans and help with closing costs for first time homebuyers with low-to-moderate incomes.

But last week, a message on the HPAP website said there was no money left and anyone who had signed a contract after June 23 would have to wait until next fiscal year to get their money.

Lender Alexis Vining said she knows of 54 buyers who were under contract and counting on the HPAP money. She said after News4’s report last week, the D.C. government extended the cutoff for the program.

“All 54 people that I know of are going to get their money,” Vining said. “So, because of that advocacy, it worked.”

The D.C. Department of Housing and Community Development has not replied to News4’s questions about where the money came from and the status of the program, but the note on the HPAP website was taken down.

“Very, very happy. Relieved,” said a mother who is set to close on her dream house in two weeks. “I cried a little bit yesterday when my lender called me. We didn't have to miss out on our opportunity for our family.”