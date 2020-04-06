DC Tops 1,000 Coronavirus Cases

More than 1,000 people in Washington, D.C., have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. As of Monday morning, 1,097 people had been diagnosed and 24 people had died.

District officials said Friday that they expect as many as 93,000 residents — about 13% of the population — will be infected with coronavirus and 220 to more than 1,000 people will die. A peak in cases and hospitalizations is expected this summer.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is set to address the public at 10:30 a.m. Watch live in the video feed above.

Here’s where we are Monday in the D.C. area.

As of Monday morning, 8,020 cases of coronavirus had been diagnosed. D.C. had reported 1,097 cases, Maryland had 4,045 and Virginia had 2,878. At least 169 people had died. Go here for details.

D.C. closed the Municipal Fish Market at The Wharf after shoppers failed to practice social distancing. The mayor’s office said the vendors will be allowed to reopen if they have acceptable plans for operating safely.

The oldest operating open-air fish market in the country is now shut down after too many people came to get fish and seafood this weekend, violating social distancing orders. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

Hundreds of D.C. police department and fire department personnel are off streets after testing positive for the virus or potentially coming into contact with someone who did.

At least 36 members of D.C. Fire and EMS tested positive, and at least 148 were in quarantine.

At least 17 members of the Metropolitan Police Department tested positive, and at least 195 were in quarantine.

Two residents of the Hope Village halfway house in D.C. have died in the past three days, officials said Sunday. The first death was not related to the coronavirus, federal prison officials said. Information on the second death was not immediately released.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton called for the residents to be released amid concerns about sanitation and living conditions.

Federal inmates at the Hope Village halfway house in D.C. are suing, asking for their release or a change to operations inside amid fears about the coronavirus. Investigative Reporter Scott MacFarlane reports.

And something uplifting from the weekend. A veterans group is catching enough catfish from the Potomac River to feed hundreds of people. The meals are set to be passed out for free every Sunday in Alexandria.

“This is one lunch, dinner, that they can have during the day, that they can look forward to,” volunteer Ed Moore said.

Families in need can now get a free catfish dinner in Alexandria every Sunday. News4’s Aimee Cho takes us to the Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church, where a group of veterans are making a difference.

D.C.’s mayor is set to address the public at 10:30 a.m. Virginia’s governor is set to speak at 2 p.m. You can watch them live on NBCWashington.com and in the NBC Washington app.