DC Health Officials to Brief Residents on Coronavirus Response Plan

No cases have been diagnosed in D.C., Maryland or Virginia, but officials are preparing to be safe

By Sophia Barnes

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and health officials will give residents an update on the city's plans to monitor and respond to the novel coronavirus outbreak that has sickened thousands around the world.

The D.C. Department of Health is coordinating with the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency in planning for any potential future impacts from the virus, Bowser said.

No cases have been diagnosed in D.C., Maryland or Virginia as of Tuesday afternoon. But local leaders are preparing amid warnings from the Centers for Disease Control that more people will be diagnosed in the coming weeks.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, presents symptoms similar to the cold or flu, including mild to severe respiratory illness.

Washing your hands, sanitizing objects and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands are the best ways to prevent the spread of viruses.

