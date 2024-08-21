DC gym drops plan for cameras inside men's locker room

A gym in Northwest D.C. dropped plans for surveillance cameras inside its men’s locker room after their attempt to catch thieves spurred privacy concerns among some gymgoers.

VIDA Fitness in Logan Circle will have cameras at the entrance to the locker room but not in the sink area or a walkway, CEO David von Storch told members in a message Wednesday.

“We asked for your input and appreciate your quick response. Although our approach is both legal and proven to catch and deter theft, the bottom line is you are uncomfortable with it. This is your club and your input is paramount,” he said.

The gym previously said it paused its plan for security cameras until members better understood the plan and their privacy policy.

The VIDA location on U Street NW has had cameras “for 60 days with no pushback,” von Storch wrote.

“We recently caught a thief and his accomplice as a result of being able to review the video. But the blow back in the last 24 hours has [been] too great and not worth the effort to dissuade members who have had a strong emotional reaction and aren’t open to reconsidering their viewpoint,” he said.

Citing a rash of locker room thefts, VIDA urged members to lock up their belongings and report any suspicious activity to management.