Seven months ago, D.C.'s mayor introduced an ambitious program aimed at helping those identified as most at risk of being the victim or involved with gun crimes.

The People of Promise program’s goal is to stop the cycle of violence, poverty and incarceration by connecting those on the list with services and resources available by the city and non-profits.

"When you have that level of intensive intervention, we see gun violence go down," said David Muhammad with the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, who helped create the list of about 240 people.

Those risk factors included if they'd been involved with the justice system, affiliated with a gang or the victim of a crime.

"We hope that each of those individuals are connected with somebody who's going to work with them intensely, who's going to talk to them every single day, who's going to see them two or three or four times a week in person, develop what we call a life plan with them, get them connected to needed services," said Muhammad.

After a request from News4, the city provided two men to discuss their experiences so far with the program.

One man, who News4 calls Abdul to protect his identity, said he's seen the impact of gun violence in his life. He's been in and out of jail himself and knew he was headed down the wrong path.

"I was homeless, I was lost, I had nowhere to go," he said. "You know, I needed change."

But still, he admitted he was nervous when the city reached out to him about the program offering help.

"Yes, I was a little skeptical,” he said. “Why you reaching out to me? When they reached out to me, I did not want the help at first."

In the five months since he's been a Person of Promise, Abdul said his life is changing course because of the help.

"I talk to them myself like three or four times a week,” he said. “They have a 24-hour service, seven days a week."

He said counselors, life coaches, and assistance with housing and transportation have made a difference for him.

"I see myself changing,” he said. "My self-esteem went from 0 to 10."

"I've been encouraged by our results so far. It won't be overnight," said Delano Hunter, interim director of the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement.

Hunter said making that initial contact with those on the list is a challenge.

"To date, we've engaged a little over 50% of People of Promise,” he said. “It's a process. You know, folks have to be ready for a change and want to take advantage of the opportunities that we have."

They often use familiar contacts in the communities, such as violence interrupters or a relative, to reach out first, he said. But building that trust can take time, and time often is not on their side.

"We have experienced two deaths and also eight Persons of Promise have been victims of gunshots,” Hunter said. “I think it underscores the sense of urgency that we have as an office and as a government to reach out to People of Promise.”

Some on the list are incarcerated. Their ages range from 18 to 44. But most are in their mid-20s, like Dre, who also agreed to talk with News4. He said he's seen many of his friends die from gun violence.

"It’s more than I can count on my hands," he said.

The father of two said he too was skeptical at first to be included on a list, but the first meeting felt different to him than programs he's been involved with before.

"Oh, we can get started today. I don't have to wait a week or two,” he said. “So that's what really drew me to People of Promise.”

He said one of the biggest changes for him has been having someone to talk to.

"The therapy program. I got tell you, I never,” he said. “I used to think therapy, what am I taking therapy for? I don't need therapy. Like, my first therapy lesson, I finally realized I needed therapy.”

He said he's also learned tips, and self-discipline, to avoid the risks that got him in trouble in the past.

"Oh, it's hard; it's hard every day,” he said. “It's still hard to this day. There's little things that can draw you back into. If you don't want, it is not going work."

Both Dre and Abdul told News4 they think the program saved their lives.

"When I wake up, now, I feel I got a purpose, I got something I'm trying to accomplish, something I'm really trying to do,” Dre said. “And before it was I'm just getting up to go outside, hang with the same people that's still there."

They're hopeful about following their dreams of owning a business or being a realtor.

"It gave me – to believe in myself that I can do it," said Abdul.

"They have everything for you, everything,” Dre said. “All the resources, opportunities, everything. You got to want it yourself."

Hunter said he expects the program to continue and change as needed.

"If you think of People of Promise, it's sort of like a portal to all of the resources that we have as a government, that we have in our nonprofit community to be able to assist folks with leading productive lives," he said.

He said they're developing criteria for adding and removing people from the list in the future.

"I would love to tell you that 100% of People of Promise will be engaged and 100% of People of Promise will go on to do great things,” Hunter said. “That's not the reality. But the truth of the matter is that while we certainly want to have a large impact, it's about touching folks one at a time.”

