DC government official charged with taking bribe

Another high-ranking D.C. government official has been charged with taking a bribe in order to steer government contracts related to public safety, CourtWatch DC first reported.

Dana McDaniel was the deputy director of the D.C. Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagment from 2020 through mid-2023.

According to federal prosecutors, McDaniel accepted at least one payment of $10,000 in exchange for steering a government contract related to violence interrupters.

In the indictment, based on the description of the companies involved, they appear to be the same companies involved in the alleged bribes offered to former Councilmember Trayon White. White pleaded not guilty to the charge against him.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Attempts to reach McDaniel have been unsuccessful.

According to the mayor‘s office, McDaniel transferred to the Department of Employment Services in 2023, but left that job in September 2024 and no longer works for the D.C. government

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.