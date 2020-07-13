coronavirus

DC Gives Coronavirus Update as Cases Near 11,000

By NBC Washington Staff

The mayor is speaking now. Watch live in the video feed above.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update on the city’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as the crisis worsens in other parts of the country. D.C. is tracking improvements including reduced community spread of the virus.

The District announced an additional 59 infections on Monday and no additional deaths. Since the start of the pandemic, nearly 11,000 cases have been reported in D.C. and at least 568 people have died. 

Bowser also is expected to speak about the D.C. football team’s announcement Monday that they will change their name and logo. The mayor recently revived her call for the team to change its name.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMuriel BowserDC coronavirus
