DC Gives Coronavirus Testing Priority to More Grocery Workers

Some grocery store workers and essential workers without coronavirus symptoms are now prioritized for testing in D.C.

The mayor’s office announced Tuesday that priority testing is now available for “critical infrastructure workers” who have been exposed to someone diagnosed with the virus. People who fall into this category, even if they have no symptoms, include “grocery store workers, essential government employees and other workers who continue to report to work in the District.”

“Every day, we have workers out in the community ensuring we have access to food and other essential products and services, and those workers are safer and — so is everyone else — when we know who has the virus and who has been exposed to it,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement.

United Food & Commercial Workers Local 400 political director Dyana Forester praised the decision.

“This is a big step in the right direction toward 100% testing for every grocery worker on the front lines of this crisis,” she said in a statement.

Critical infrastructure workers with virus symptoms already got priority for testing in D.C. Go here to learn how to get tested.