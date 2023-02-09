DC Flower Shop Vandalized Just Days Before Valentine's Day

A week after a chocolate shop on 19th Street in Northwest D.C. was robbed, a nearby flower shop became the target of a break-in just days before Valentine’s Day.

The crimes occurred in a half-mile area from just east of Dupont Circle to the Adams Morgan neighborhood where there have been more than a dozen commercial robberies and break-ins over a two-week period.

When Diana Mubarak opened up The Little Shop of Flowers on 18th Street in Adams Morgan Thursday morning, “The floor was full with glass and water. We immediately called the police.”

She was able to purchase more flowers to replace the damaged ones.

Replacing the large window the burglar shattered to get inside will take longer.

“Strangely enough, nothing was taken,” Mubarak said.

The days leading up to Valentine’s Day are the busiest in the floral business.

The break-in comes a week after a chocolate shop about a half-mile south was robbed for the second time in two days. A man seen in pictures released by D.C. police also is suspected in the robbery of a business a few blocks from the chocolate shop.

The store owner says they were confronted by a man who threatened to shoot them if they didn’t hand over money from the cash register. D.C. police increased its presence in the area, but business owners said they’d like to see even more.