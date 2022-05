Firefighters rescued an infant who had to be dropped from a window during a fire in Southeast D.C. Sunday night.

D.C. Fire and EMS said firefighters also helped two adults and a child escape the fire that broke out in the 700 block of Alabama Ave. SE

Medics evaluated seven total residents. It's not yet clear what started the fire.

Update Box Alarm 700 block Alabama Ave SE. An infant dropped from 2nd floor window was caught by one of #DCsBravest. 2 adults and a child were brought safely down a ladder. 7 residents evaluated by EMS but did not require transport to hospital. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 30, 2022

