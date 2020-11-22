DC Firefighter Shot While Tending to Shooting Victim: Police

Gunfire struck a D.C. firefighter who was tending to a shooting victim in Southwest Washington Sunday night, police say.
A man and a woman were shot about 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven at the corner of MLK Avenue and South Capitol Street SW, police said.
Someone fired more shots at the scene a short time later, striking a D.C. firefighter who was giving care to one of the shooting victims, police said.
Local
The firefighter suffered a graze wound to his leg, News4's Darcy Spencer reports. He was taken to a hospital and police said he is expected to be OK.
Both the man and woman who were shot were conscious and breathing and have injuries that are not life-threatening.