DC Firefighter Charged With Attacking Co-Worker

A D.C. firefighter has been charged with attacking a co-worker while on duty Saturday.

The fight happened at Engine 32 on Irving Street and Alabama Avenue in Southeast at about 6:30 p.m, according to a D.C. Fire and EMS release.

Investigators said he choked another firefighter. The two fought over personal reasons, according to the police report.

The injured firefighter was treated and released from a hospital, police said. He has been placed on administrative duty while D.C. Fire and EMS conducts an administrative investigation into the incident.

The firefighter, Domonique Jones was arrested and charged with felony assault. He is on administrative leave.

DC Fire and EMS released the follow statement about the incident: “DC Fire and EMS has absolutely zero tolerance for physical violence of any nature under any circumstances. This was a rare event and an extremely concerning incident for our entire Department and does not represent our core values or our membership generally.”

