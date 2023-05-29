fire

DC Fireboats, Arlington Firefighters Extinguish Flames as 3 Boats Burn at Marina

The cause of the blaze is not yet known. D.C. Fire is investigating

Three boats went up in flames overnight at the Columbia Island Marina.

The fire broke out about 1 a.m. Monday.

D.C. fireboats attacked the blaze from the water, while Arlington County firefighters helped from the ground. There was some damage to the docks, but no one was hurt.

The Columbia Island Marina is located in the Lyndon B. Johnson Memorial Grove, between Boundary Channel and the Potomac River.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. D.C. Fire is investigating.

After the blaze, officials shared these fire safety tips for boaters, noting that fires that break out at marinas can spread quickly due to limited access:

