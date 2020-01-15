DC Fire Investigating After Photo Shows Recruits Using Hand Gesture

Washington, D.C.'s fire department says it is investigating after a photo circulating on social media shows recruits displaying a hand gesture that can be associated with white supremacy.

The hand sign seen in the photo is similar to the nonverbal expression for "OK."

D.C. Fire and EMS said it was made aware of the photo on Wednesday.

"The photograph includes those attached to Recruit Class 387 and their instructors. Recruit Class 387 graduated in April of 2019, and it is believed the picture was taken in March of 2019," the fire department said in a statement. "The Department has immediately initiated an internal review of the photograph, which may include interviews with everyone pictured in the photograph."

D.C. Fire and EMS said the recruits were likely playing "the circle game" in which a person makes a circle with their fingers below their waist and punches anyone who looks at it.

In December, two investigations from the Army and Navy found that cadets and midshipmen who flashed similar symbols at the Army-Navy football game were playing the "sophomoric" circle game and had no racist intent.

The Anti-Defamation League says on its website the "OK" hand gesture acquired a different significance in 2017 because of a hoax perpetuated on the online message board 4chan. The idea was to troll liberals by taking an innocent symbol and making them believe it was racist.

The hoax was so successful the symbol became a popular trolling tactic with right-leaning individuals and, ironically, some white supremacists, the ADL said.