DC Seeks Restraining Order Against Teachers' Union Ahead of School Reopenings

D.C. filed a motion Monday for a temporary restraining order against the Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU) to prevent it “from engaging in a strike or work stoppage that would halt the District’s reopening of some schools for in-person learning,” according to court documents.

District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) are supposed to open Tuesday for in-person instruction with COVID-19 safety precautions in place.

“Without this injunction, the District—and more importantly, its most vulnerable youth— will suffer profound and irreparable harm,” D.C. said in the court document.

The WTU is expected to respond to the motion in a press conference Tuesday morning.

“Teachers want to go back to school but also want to be sure that they and their students are safe,” WTU President Elizabeth Davis said.

Although the District acknowledged that “remote learning has provided a stopgap measure,” it said “there is little dispute that youth—and especially at-risk youth—benefit mentally, intellectually, and emotionally from in-person instruction, as WTU itself has acknowledged. Delaying safe, in-person learning with an illegal work stoppage will push students even further behind.”

"DCPS fulfilled its health and safety commitment to students and staff, and these measures were reaffirmed by an arbitrator's decision made over the weekend,” DCPS Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said. “Our schools are safe, and we know the best place for students to learn is in the classroom. Our students are ready, our buildings are ready, our staff is ready. DCPS is opening our doors tomorrow."

DCPS also announced that both students attending school in person and those learning at home would start the day two hours later than they normally would on Tuesday.