DC, Fairfax County Schools Cancel Classes Monday for Coronavirus Planning

Students who attend DC Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools will have no classes Monday, March 16 as the staffs prepare for the potential impact of the coronavirus.

D.C. schools will be closed as part of the school district's "emergency response planning," Chancellor Lewis Ferebee said in a message to parents Wednesday morning. They are preparing for students to learn from home if schools need to be closed because of the virus.

"Instructional contingency plans are underway that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place in the event that schools are closed for an extended period of time," Ferebee wrote. "We are developing resources for every level in grades PK-8 and for each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12. These resources will be available both in print and online and accessible to every family."

Fairfax County Public Schools made their announcement Tuesday night.

Staff members will "prepare for the possibility of distance learning in the event of a school(s) closure," the district's website says.

Additionally, FCPS cancelled all overnight field trips starting Tuesday.

"We recognize that the decision to cancel overnight field trips may be disappointing; however, the decision is made in an abundance of caution for our students and staff," Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a statement.

Schools and universities in the D.C. area and beyond are having students stay home as the virus spreads.