DC Ends April With Series of Overnight Shootings

D.C. police are investigating four separate shootings that killed a man and injured a teenager the last day of April.

Officers found a teen shot in the 300 block of Livingston Terrace SE at about 10:30 p.m. the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 300 block of Livingston Terrace SE. No lookout.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20230224584 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 1, 2023

The teenager was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police believe the shooting happened in another location.

Around the same time in the 3000 block of 30th Street SE, not far from Buena Vista Terrace, a man was shot in the stomach, police said.

He is expected to survive.



Around midnight, a man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Jay Street NE, near Kenilworth Terrace, according to police.

About three hours later in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, just across from DC 295, police said a man was shot near a gas station.

He was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately released.

Police have not made any arrests.