DC Elementary School Teacher Accused of Assaulting Student

D.C. police arrested a teacher accused of assaulting a student.

The alleged assault happened at Langley Elementary School on T Street NW Sept. 8, investigators said.

The victim's mother contacted police, telling them her child came home that day with bruises to their chest and forehead.

After review of surveillance video, investigators issued an arrest warrant for 56-year-old Regina Cox of Takoma Park, Maryland.

Cox has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.