DC Elementary School Students Showcase Black Excellence

The joy of buying a brand new calendar is often found in looking at the pictures associated with the months and Bunker Hill Elementary School's calendar is featuring some special photos of its students.

A pint-sized President Obama, a mini Diana Ross and a young Chadwick Boseman — students recreated covers from Ebony magazine to pay tribute to Black history.

Teacher Kendall Maloney had the idea.

"I wanted to create something where the students knew that they were excellent, they were Black excellence, and that they could do anything and dream and be anything possible," she said. "On the way to school this morning, I couldn't control my emotions. I'm trying to hold it back now because I'm just so proud of all these kids."

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school sold healthy snacks to pay for printing costs, and the students got to pick who they wanted to portray. Ashton Carter, a fifth-grader playing the part of Chadwick Boseman, said the outcome was worth the effort.

"I did the calendar project because it was a way to honor the Black leaders before us," he said. "It was a lot of work, but it paid off in a good way."

Another student, Hermola Abrha, was excited to be a part of the tribute. "I'm proud of myself, to be proud of my culture," she said.

Family members like grandmother Joyce Gregory said that unique projects like these could have a lasting impact on the next generation.

"I'm hoping that they will share it with their children and talk about the different pages within the calendar, and give them more exposure about Black history."

Calendars are currently being sold to members of the community, and the school said it hopes to do another project like this again in the future.