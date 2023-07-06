Washington DC

DC driver's licenses get colorful new design with security upgrade

The new driver's license is designed to be more colorful and protect residents from identity theft

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. driver's licenses have a new look.

The "uniquely D.C." design with a security upgrade will be available to drivers renewing their license in the District starting on July 17, the DC Department of Motor Vehicles said in a release.

“The new design features vibrant colors, cherry blossoms, the Wood Thrush bird and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, " DMV Director Gabriel Robinson said. "Even while expanding design options, we are strengthening security.”

The new design was created in partnership with the Thales Group, a cybersecurity and data protection company. It aims to protect residents from identity theft with a new multiple laser image that's difficult for counterfeiters to replicate. 

Another noticeable difference is the license mockup does not appear to include weight.

The licenses previously issued featured a light pink cherry blossom design with a blue sky.

To obtain or renew a driver's license residents can go in person at a DMV location and will receive the new ID within 10-15 days by mail starting on July 17. REAL ID licenses can be renewed online at dmv.dc.gov.

The previous license will remain valid until its expiration date.

