DC driver's licenses get colorful new design with security upgrade

D.C. driver's licenses have a new look.

The "uniquely D.C." design with a security upgrade will be available to drivers renewing their license in the District starting on July 17, the DC Department of Motor Vehicles said in a release.

“The new design features vibrant colors, cherry blossoms, the Wood Thrush bird and the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, " DMV Director Gabriel Robinson said. "Even while expanding design options, we are strengthening security.”

The new design was created in partnership with the Thales Group, a cybersecurity and data protection company. It aims to protect residents from identity theft with a new multiple laser image that's difficult for counterfeiters to replicate.

Another noticeable difference is the license mockup does not appear to include weight.

The licenses previously issued featured a light pink cherry blossom design with a blue sky.

To obtain or renew a driver's license residents can go in person at a DMV location and will receive the new ID within 10-15 days by mail starting on July 17. REAL ID licenses can be renewed online at dmv.dc.gov .

The previous license will remain valid until its expiration date.