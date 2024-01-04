DC driver says cyclist shattered rear window, injuring dogs in car

A bicyclist threw rocks through the rear window of a car, covering two dogs in the back seat with glass, in an apparent act of road rage in Dupont Circle Tuesday afternoon.

Frankie Sanderson said he was driving down Q Street NW with his dogs in the car when he saw a bicyclist weaving, not permitting him to pass.

“The guy’s obviously just like not paying attention to the traffic behind him, so I gently tap on my horn, and he moves out of the way, no problem,” Sanderson said.

Then he looked in his rearview mirror.

“And I see this guy driving aggressively toward me, and I think to myself, This doesn’t look good,” Sanderson said.

In an instant, the back window of his car shattered. Two rocks had come through the window.

“I’m in rage mode, and I follow him,” Sanderson said.

He took several photos of the man and shared them with police.

“It was traumatizing, and the first couple of minutes that I was chasing him, I was enraged, but what broke my heart was seeing my dogs so terrified,” Sanderson said.

He said he had to pull glass from the dogs’ paws when he got home.

Sanderson said the city needs to crack down on drivers and bicyclists ignoring the rules of the road.

Police are looking for the bicyclist.