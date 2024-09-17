DC dog survives gunshot between eyes

A dog named Louisa survived after someone shot her in the face in D.C., and authorities are searching for the person responsible.

The young tan and white dog, described as a "pit bull-type," strayed from her home near Eli Place Southeast on Wednesday, Sept. 11. When Louisa showed up at home two days later, her owners saw she was shot between the eyes, the Humane Rescue Alliance said.

An X-ray at an emergency veterinary hospital revealed that a bullet was lodged in Louisa's neck. Humane law enforcement officers then met with the family and took the dog to another emergency hospital to do more advanced testing and determine the scope of her injuries, the HRA said.

Veterinarians believe the bullet entered between her eyes, grazed her tongue, traveled through her throat and then ended up in her neck. More imaging revealed Louisa had multiple facial fractures and the dog's throat was swollen, making it difficult for her to breathe.

The veterinarians were able to remove the bullet without doing surgery and they treated the abcess in her throat, the HRA said.

“It is miraculous that this dog was able to survive a gunshot wound to the face without suffering a more serious injury,” said Chris Schindler, senior vice president of Animal Welfare, Field Response and Rescue at the Humane Rescue Alliance. “We are determined to find out who is responsible for this act of alleged animal cruelty, and we need the community’s help.”

The HRA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Officers are looking for anyone who may have heard gunshots, saw Louisa or noticed anything unusual in the area of 3300 block of Eli Place SE from Wednesday, Sept. 11 to Friday, Sept. 13. Anyone with information can call 202-723-5730, option 3.

Veterinarians are monitoring Louisa, and she's expected to make a full recovery. HRA said she'll be reunited with her family soon.