Former DC Detective Charged With Child Sexual Assault

A former D.C. homicide detective was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

John Pleasant Johnson Jr. was arrested by Prince William County police. There were 11 counts of sexual assault including aggravated sexual battery and sodomy.

Prince William County police said that the assaults took place over a two year period from May 2018 until 2020 at a home in Woodbridge, Virginia.

Johnson retired from the Metropolitan Police Department in April 2019 after 32 years of service.

MPD Chief Peter Newsham gave a statement on Johnson's charges.

“It is disheartening to think that a former member of this department could be involved in such deplorable conduct. Our thoughts are with the survivor and her family.”

Records show that Johnson was making $90,752 at the time of his retirement last year.

A spokesperson for Prince William County police said they were unaware Johnson is a former police officer. The spokesperson told News4 that the assaults were not related to any job or workplace.