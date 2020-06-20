DC

DC Demonstrations Planned for Saturday, Street Closures Expected

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 19: Demonstrators gather outside the U.S. Department of Education for the Black Students Matter march and rally, which was organized by Educators for Equity on Friday June 19, 2020 in Washington, DC. Protests over the death of George Floyd continued on Juneteenth. (Photo by Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A fourth weekend of demonstrations are planned in the District as protesters continue to advocate for racial equality and justice in America.

The scheduled protests and rallies for Saturday come after the statue of a confederate general was toppled and set on fire Friday night. Protesters pulled down the monument of Gen. Albert Pike outside the Metropolitan Police Department in Judiciary Square.

D.C. police extinguished the fire and protesters dispersed after a short time. The toppling of the statue happened at the end of a day of peaceful Juneteenth protests and rallies.

Events planned for Saturday will cause road closures to traffic and parking. D.C. police issued this map to show which roadways will be closed until Sunday.

