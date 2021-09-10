DC Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton Denies Liberating Zebras on the Run

Congresswoman Eleanor Norton (D-DC) denied responsibility for letting loose six zebras that have been on the run in Maryland.

“Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton said in a press release.

“My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made. I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives.”

Norton didn't dish on exactly who allegedly accused her of letting the zebras loose, but "supports freedom generally," her office was careful to point out.

Chopper4 flew over a pack of zebras that were spotted running wild on Tuesday in Maryland.

It seems the culprit in zebra-gate is more likely a broken gate than the District's non-voting delegate.

Zebras were spotted roaming around neighborhoods in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, in recent days.

Chopper4 spotted six zebras in a field on Tuesday afternoon.

Layla Curling said she was looking out the window of her family's Upper Marlboro home on Thursday when she did a double-take.

“I thought it was a deer for a second and then I saw it was a zebra - a whole zebra right next to our playground right next to the fence. So, I ran upstairs to get a better look up there and then I said, 'Mom, there's, like, a zebra outside our playground' and she didn’t believe me and said I was crazy," Layla told News4.

The zebras are legally owned and apparently escaped from a farm, animal control officials told News4.