DC Declares Public Emergency as Busloads of Migrants Continue to Arrive

Mayor Muriel Bowser created the Office of Migrant Services and cited “the ongoing humanitarian crisis that’s taking place in our city as a result of the actions of the governors of Texas and Arizona, who have bused hundreds of people to D.C. each week since April"

By Andrea Swalec

D.C. declared a public emergency Thursday to provide services to migrants who have arrived on buses from border states for months. 

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the creation of the Office of Migrant Services, funded with an initial $10 million. D.C. will seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for all eligible services. 

At a news conference Thursday morning, Bowser cited “the ongoing humanitarian crisis that’s taking place in our city as a result of the actions of the governors of Texas and Arizona, who have bused hundreds of people to D.C. each week since April."

The state’s governors have reported sending about 9,400 people so far, Bowser said, noting the figure was not verified. 

The Office of Migrant Services, housed within the DC Department of Human Services, will receive migrants, provide transportation, give meals and address urgent medical needs. 

By declaring a public emergency, D.C. has the authority to establish the office and provide services, the mayor said. 

Families bused to D.C. — many of whom are seeking asylum — told News4 they’ve slept in hotels used as homeless shelters, and sometimes on the street. 

"If somebody could lend us a hand, we would be so thankful, because this is hard. We are suffering,” one man said. 

Bowser previously requested the activation of the D.C. National Guard but the Department of Defense refused. 

