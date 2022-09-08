DC Declares Public Emergency as Busloads of Migrants Continue to Arrive

D.C. declared a public emergency Thursday to provide services to migrants who have arrived on buses from border states for months.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the creation of the Office of Migrant Services, funded with an initial $10 million. D.C. will seek reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for all eligible services.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Bowser cited “the ongoing humanitarian crisis that’s taking place in our city as a result of the actions of the governors of Texas and Arizona, who have bused hundreds of people to D.C. each week since April."

DC @MayorBowser declares a public emergency to address the busses of asylum seekers arriving from Texas and Arizona. So far approx 9,400 have arrived in DC since April. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/8zIzbx2IH0 — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) September 8, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

DC @MayorBowser spending $10 million to set up Office of Migrant Services. Will seek federal reimbursement @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/HOBD9vaa6V — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) September 8, 2022

The state’s governors have reported sending about 9,400 people so far, Bowser said, noting the figure was not verified.

The Office of Migrant Services, housed within the DC Department of Human Services, will receive migrants, provide transportation, give meals and address urgent medical needs.

By declaring a public emergency, D.C. has the authority to establish the office and provide services, the mayor said.

Families bused to D.C. — many of whom are seeking asylum — told News4 they’ve slept in hotels used as homeless shelters, and sometimes on the street.

"If somebody could lend us a hand, we would be so thankful, because this is hard. We are suffering,” one man said.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Bowser previously requested the activation of the D.C. National Guard but the Department of Defense refused.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.