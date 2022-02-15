DC COVID Vaccine Portal Showed Wrong Records, Residents Say

D.C.’s health department launched a new portal on Monday to give residents easy, secure access to their own COVID-19 vaccine records. A day later, DC Health took the system offline after residents reported receiving other people’s records instead.

In the portal, residents are supposed to enter their name, birthdate and phone number and then receive a link. That link is supposed to show one’s name, birthdate and the dates and types of each vaccine received.

For some people, it worked; others said they received the vaccination records of other people, without a name or birthdate in common.

News4 broke the story Tuesday on Twitter.

DC Health has taken down new #COVID19 #vaccine portal after the system mistakenly sent people the wrong vaccination records. Spokesperson for @MayorBowser tells @nbcwashington they are trying to determine what caused the problem. No word on how many incorrect records were sent.

News4 spoke with one person who said they received the wrong records and another who said their records were given to the wrong person. Both were upset.

DC Health took down the portal after learning it was not an isolated error.

“DC Health is aware that a small number of residents have experienced issues while using the DVR system during a period of high utilization this afternoon,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “We are currently remediating this issue and the site is temporarily offline for maintenance. We ask that residents monitor our social platforms to learn when the site is back up and running.”

DC Health and Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office said they were unsure how many people were affected.

A health department official said the cause of the problem was not immediately clear.

Anyone who has a problem with the portal or is concerned was asked to call DC Health at 855-363-0333.