DC COVID Cases Decreasing, Officials Hopeful Mask Mandate Can End in March

New COVID-19 cases are on a downward trend in Washington, D.C., and city officials say they're hopeful an indoor mask mandate won't have to be extended past February.

On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser extended the mask requirement to last through Feb. 28.

All of the city's COVID-19 metrics have improved, according to data from DC Health, and health officials expressed optimism Thursday that the mask mandate could be lifted by March.

"Our surge right now has come down rapidly. That’s a really good thing. But not as low as we've been in other times and still slightly higher than our highest time last winter," D.C. Department of Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt said.

D.C. reported 371 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Wednesday, bringing the city's overall confirmed positive case total to 129,479. Two more residents, a 99-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man, died from COVID-19. So far, 1,282 people have died due to the virus in D.C.

