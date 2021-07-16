DC Councilman's Communications Director Charged With Assault

D.C. Council member Vincent Gray’s communications director was arrested Thursday night and charged with assault.

The man said he was attacked by Takiyah Tate and three other defendants in an apartment in the 5200 block of Hayes Street NE, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The man told police Tate attempted to choke him but he pushed her off of him, according to court documents.

Two other defendants punched and kicked the man repeatedly, the documents say.

A third defendant tried to stab the man, cutting his shoulder and puncturing his stomach, the documents say.

The man told police Tate struck his head with a bottle during the attack, according to court documents.

One of the other defendants has two children with the man.

Tate was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

She pleaded not guilty at a preliminary hearing Friday and was released on her own recognizance with an order to stay away from the victim. Her next court appearance is Nov. 5.

Tate is on administrative leave with pay, Gray’s office said in a statement.