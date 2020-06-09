DC Council Unanimously Passes Police Reform Legislation Amid Ongoing Protests

D.C.’s local government has passed sweeping police reform legislation amid historic protests in the city after the killing of George Floyd.

The D.C. Council unanimously approved emergency legislation Tuesday to limit use of force by police, release body camera footage more quickly and limit the role of the police union in the police disciplinary process.

The council voted to prohibit D.C. police from using tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets or stun grenades to disperse a crowd.

While the words “defund the police” were barely uttered, some council members pushed for funds to be redirected from police to community-based safety and mental health programs.

Council members could not agree on whether to cap the size of the police department to 3,500 officers.

Council Member Charles Allen, who introduced the bill, said it’s what the times call for.

“The need for systemic change is so great that we need to have a real dialogue, a very uncomfortable dialogue, about the political courage it will take to actually dismantle what we have built,” he said.

The vote enacts changes for 90 days and is subject to extension.

The D.C. mayor council shared new legislation Monday that would aim to reduce misconduct and expand accountability for police in the District. News4's Cory Smith reports.

D.C.’s mayor, police chief and council chairman said Monday they believed the bill would pass but pushed back against the call to “defund the police,” as some protesters have demanded.

Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday touted the city’s early adoption of a police body camera program and defended the public safety budget she presented last month. It “heavily invested” in intervention and opportunity programs, as well as policing.

“What we have submitted is what we think we need for public safety — not a penny more and not a penny less,” she said.

Chief of Police Peter Newsham defended funding for his department on Monday. Funding allows for training in deescalation and implicit bias, and recruitment of the best personnel. He said he will work with the mayor’s office, council and public.

“Our ears are all wide open with regard to accountability,” he said.

D.C. officials spoke after large, peaceful protests Saturday. Tens of thousands of people filled city streets to chant, sing and pray.

Pushes for reform in D.C. came as Democrats in Congress propose a sweeping overhaul of police oversight in response to the deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.