DC Council Members to Introduce Police Reform Bill

Members of the D.C. Council are expected to introduce a police reform bill in the wake of the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd.

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Chief of Police Peter Newsham were set to address the public as many clamor for change.

Council members are expected to formally ban chokeholds by officers, including privately commissioned special police officers, and require the mayor to release body-worn camera footage in serious incidents.

“The protests to the murders of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and cruelly countless others are evidence of the immediate need to take action,” Council Member Charles Allen said in a statement. “Forceful yet peaceful demonstration has created this moment, and the Council must act to move the cause forward.”

D.C. officials were scheduled to speak Monday morning after large peaceful protests Saturday. Tens of thousands of people filled city streets to chant, sing and pray.

Pushes for reform in D.C. come as Democrats in Congress propose a sweeping overhaul of police oversight in response to the deaths of black Americans at the hands of law enforcement.

