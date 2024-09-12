DC Council member Trayon White pleads not guilty to federal bribery charge

D.C. Council member Trayon White pleaded not guilty Thursday to a federal bribery charge, and prosecutors say he rejected a plea deal.

White, who represents Ward 8, entered the plea during his second appearance in federal court since he was arrested on Aug. 18.

He's accused of agreeing to accept $156,000 in exchange for using his position to pressure employees of the D.C. Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement and the D.C. Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) to extend several contracts, prosecutors said. White is the chair of a D.C. Council committee that oversees several agencies, including DYRS.

Prosecutors said Thursday they offered White a plea deal, but he rejected it.

He was surrounded by dozens of supporters who crowded into the courtroom for the hearing. White and his attorney did not answer any questions as they left the courthouse.

White received $35,000 in four cash payments in the alleged scheme, court documents say.

Thursday is the deadline for White to remove his name from the general election ballot, but it's unclear if he plans to do so.

Following White’s arrest, the D.C. government launched a wide-ranging review of violence interruption work.

Read the full indictment against White here:

Federal prosecutors say White agreed starting in June to accept $156,000 in bribes in exchange for using his position to pressure government employees to extend violence intervention contracts worth $5.2 million.

He’s accused of accepting envelopes full of cash as he was caught on a hidden camera. Here’s how the FBI broke down the payments:

June 26: $15,000 cash received

July 17: $5,000 cash received

July 25: $10,000 cash received

Aug. 9: $5,000 cash received

Images included in court documents show what prosecutors say is White receiving envelopes stuffed with cash.

Federal prosecutors say this image shows White receiving an envelope with a $5,000 bribe. (Credit: U.S. District Court for D.C.)

Federal prosecutors say this image shows White putting an envelope with a $10,000 bribe into his jacket pocket. (Credit: U.S. District Court for D.C.)

An FBI informant who operated businesses that contracted with the D.C. government agreed to cooperate with authorities as part of an agreement to plead guilty to bribery and bank fraud charges. Several conversations between White and the informant were recorded in a parked car wired for video and audio, including outside White’s home, prosecutors say.

At one meeting, White and the informant discussed contracts the informant had with ONSE. The informant asked White if the contracts would be renewed and said he had $15,000 cash.

Initially, White asked, “What you need me to do, man? I don’t, I don’t wanna feel like you gotta gimme something to get something. We better than that.”

Then he tucked the envelope with the cash into his jacket pocket, prosecutors say.

White is due back in court in mid November for a status hearing. A trial isn't expected to begin until sometime next year.

The Council will consider sanctions for White when they return from summer recess next week.

