DC Council

DC Council may remove Commanders stadium deal from budget

The Commanders’ deal with D.C. requires an agreement by July 15. If that date passes, the Commanders could start negotiating again with Maryland or Virginia.

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A closed-door meeting of the D.C. Council is underway Tuesday morning to discuss removing the deal to build a new Commanders stadium from the budget.

The entire deal to bring the team back to the District at the RFK Stadium site could be carved out of the budget and voted on separately. That vote would not occur until after the budget vote.

If that date passes, the Commanders could start negotiating again with Maryland or Virginia.

Mayor Muriel Bowser recently said a delay by the D.C. Council could jeopardize the deal.

The council is meeting out of the view of reporters or the public.

News4 is standing by and working to speak with council members as they exit the meeting.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

