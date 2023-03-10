DC Could Get LGBTQ Pride License Plates, if New Bill Passes Council

District residents might be able to show their pride on their license plates, if a new bill makes it through the D.C. Council.

The Pride Plates Amendment Act of 2023 would direct the DC Department of Motor Vehicles to design and offer a new line of Pride-themed license plates.

The money from those license plates would go towards a special fund supporting the Office of LGBTQ Affairs (OLGBTQA), "which offers community programming, grants, and individual housing and employment supports," according to a news release about the bill.

Councilmember Robert White, an at-large member, re-introduced the bill on Wednesday after a similar bill died in committee last year.

"The District’s LGBTQ community is incredibly vibrant and active across our city," White said in the release. "Unfortunately, LGBTQ people around the country are being persecuted. This bill reaffirms the District’s dedication to our LGBTQ residents and visitors, and also gives drivers an opportunity to make a difference with small but meaningful recurring contributions to OLGBTQA."

According to a spokesperson for the D.C. Council, there are not yet any mockups of the designs for the license plates. The design responsibility would fall to the DMV if or when the bill passes the Council.

The bill's reintroduction comes as the District is planning to host WorldPride 2025, from May 22 to June 8 of that year. It takes place the same year that D.C. will celebrate 50 years of price celebrations.

If passed, the Pride license plates would join other specialty designs supporting everything from the Washington Nationals to bike safety to U.S. veterans.