lgbtq

DC Could Get LGBTQ Pride License Plates, if New Bill Passes Council

The money from those license plates would go towards a special fund supporting the Office of LGBTQ Affairs

By Maggie More

FILE - Pride flag
Getty Images

District residents might be able to show their pride on their license plates, if a new bill makes it through the D.C. Council.

The Pride Plates Amendment Act of 2023 would direct the DC Department of Motor Vehicles to design and offer a new line of Pride-themed license plates.

The money from those license plates would go towards a special fund supporting the Office of LGBTQ Affairs (OLGBTQA), "which offers community programming, grants, and individual housing and employment supports," according to a news release about the bill.

Councilmember Robert White, an at-large member, re-introduced the bill on Wednesday after a similar bill died in committee last year.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"The District’s LGBTQ community is incredibly vibrant and active across our city," White said in the release. "Unfortunately, LGBTQ people around the country are being persecuted. This bill reaffirms the District’s dedication to our LGBTQ residents and visitors, and also gives drivers an opportunity to make a difference with small but meaningful recurring contributions to OLGBTQA."

Things to Do DC Nov 4, 2022

DC to Host WorldPride 2025, ‘Pride of Our Lifetime'

Fairfax County Oct 7, 2022

‘Protect Trans Students': Fairfax Co. LGBTQ Pride Rally Resists Youngkin's Proposed Policy

abortion Jun 26, 2022

Pride Parades March on With New Urgency Across US

According to a spokesperson for the D.C. Council, there are not yet any mockups of the designs for the license plates. The design responsibility would fall to the DMV if or when the bill passes the Council.

The bill's reintroduction comes as the District is planning to host WorldPride 2025, from May 22 to June 8 of that year. It takes place the same year that D.C. will celebrate 50 years of price celebrations.

If passed, the Pride license plates would join other specialty designs supporting everything from the Washington Nationals to bike safety to U.S. veterans.

This article tagged under:

lgbtqDC CouncilDC Pride
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us