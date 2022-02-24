DC Correctional Officer Arrested in Contraband Investigation

A D.C. correctional officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing contraband into a facility, officials say.

The officer, whose name was not immediately released, worked in the DC Jail, sources told News4.

Multiple sources tell @nbcwashington a Corrections Officer at DC Jail was arrested this AM in connection to investigation into illegal contraband in jail. @FBIWFO confirms “FBI was there for court authorized law enforcement activity” — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) February 24, 2022

The D.C. Department of Corrections launched an investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, DOC said in a statement.

Information on the type of contraband the officer is accused of bringing into the facility was not released.

Corrections officials have faced increased scrutiny in recent months. After decades of complaints about the DC Jail, defendants charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol flagged poor conditions. U.S. marshals conducted a surprise inspection in October and found “systemic failures” including employees withholding food and water was punishment, sewage overflowing from toilets and rampant drug use.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.