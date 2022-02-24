dc jail

DC Correctional Officer Arrested in Contraband Investigation

The arrest follows an investigation by the D.C. Department of Corrections, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office

By Mark Segraves, News4 Reporter and NBC Washington Staff

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A D.C. correctional officer was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing contraband into a facility, officials say.

The officer, whose name was not immediately released, worked in the DC Jail, sources told News4. 

The D.C. Department of Corrections launched an investigation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, DOC said in a statement. 

Information on the type of contraband the officer is accused of bringing into the facility was not released. 

Corrections officials have faced increased scrutiny in recent months. After decades of complaints about the DC Jail, defendants charged in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol flagged poor conditions. U.S. marshals conducted a surprise inspection in October and found “systemic failures” including employees withholding food and water was punishment, sewage overflowing from toilets and rampant drug use.

