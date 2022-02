A lieutenant for Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department is under investigation for his possible affiliation with a white supremacy group.

The officer is on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A @DCPoliceDept Lieutenant has been placed on leave pending an investigation into his possible affiliation with a white supremacy group. DC Chief to hold press conference at 5pm. @nbcwashington — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) February 16, 2022

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee plans to hold a news conference at 5 p.m. on the matter. News4 will show the news conference live in a video player above.

