DC Congresswoman Norton Asks US Botanic Garden to Show Marijuana

By Gina Cook

Washington, D.C., Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking the United States Botanic Garden to feature marijuana.

The Democrat said a marijuana display would be a way to highlight that 21 states and D.C. have legalized various forms of cannabis.

“As individual states and the country as a whole are moving toward the legalization of marijuana, having a display with male and female marijuana plants would be a historic opportunity to highlight the impact of marijuana on American society and, especially, the American economy,” Norton wrote in a letter to the Botanic Garden's executive director, Dr. Susan K. Pell.

"Cannabis sales are projected to reach approximately $33.6 billion by the end of this year and as much as $53.5 billion by 2027," Norton said.

The Botanic Garden recently displayed hemp for the first time in its history, which Norton said she had previously requested of the plant museum.

