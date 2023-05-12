DC Congresswoman Norton Asks US Botanic Garden to Show Marijuana

Washington, D.C., Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton is asking the United States Botanic Garden to feature marijuana.

The Democrat said a marijuana display would be a way to highlight that 21 states and D.C. have legalized various forms of cannabis.

“As individual states and the country as a whole are moving toward the legalization of marijuana, having a display with male and female marijuana plants would be a historic opportunity to highlight the impact of marijuana on American society and, especially, the American economy,” Norton wrote in a letter to the Botanic Garden's executive director, Dr. Susan K. Pell.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Cannabis sales are projected to reach approximately $33.6 billion by the end of this year and as much as $53.5 billion by 2027," Norton said.

The Botanic Garden recently displayed hemp for the first time in its history, which Norton said she had previously requested of the plant museum.