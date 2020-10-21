DC Closing Grocery Distribution Sites, Giving Resources to Food Banks

The D.C. government has been providing free groceries and meals since the start of the pandemic.

The District has been operating 10 grocery distribution sites since March. At times the lines were long, but officials say demand has decreased, so five of the pick-up sites have recently been closed, and the plan is to close the remaining five at the end of the month.

Chris Geldart, who oversees operations of the District’s COVID-19, says the resources that were going toward distributing those groceries will be redirected to the Capital Area Food Bank and distributed by more than 70 community organizations.

“We believe that we can better serve the public that’s in need by using the 70 community area providers that are out there, working with the Capital Area Food Bank and getting them additional boxes of food … so that they’re able to keep up with the need that’s out there,” he said.

D.C. also has provided home delivery and free meals at schools.

Since March, the District has provided more than 70,000 bags of free groceries and 1 million free meals.

D.C. will continue to provide free meals at schools and the free grocery deliveries to seniors and others.

District officials said they will monitor the demand and if necessary they will consider re-implementing the free pick-up sites.