coronavirus

DC Closing Grocery Distribution Sites, Giving Resources to Food Banks

NBC Universal, Inc.

The D.C. government has been providing free groceries and meals since the start of the pandemic.

The District has been operating 10 grocery distribution sites since March. At times the lines were long, but officials say demand has decreased, so five of the pick-up sites have recently been closed, and the plan is to close the remaining five at the end of the month.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

Local

Fairfax County 29 mins ago

Fairfax NAACP Urges Electoral Board to Make Changes to Early Voting

Mail-in Voting 2 hours ago

Nearly 30,000 Ballots Automatically Mailed to DC Voters Returned to Sender

Chris Geldart, who oversees operations of the District’s COVID-19, says the resources that were going toward distributing those groceries will be redirected to the Capital Area Food Bank and distributed by more than 70 community organizations.

“We believe that we can better serve the public that’s in need by using the 70 community area providers that are out there, working with the Capital Area Food Bank and getting them additional boxes of food … so that they’re able to keep up with the need that’s out there,” he said.

D.C. also has provided home delivery and free meals at schools.

Since March, the District has provided more than 70,000 bags of free groceries and 1 million free meals.

D.C. will continue to provide free meals at schools and the free grocery deliveries to seniors and others.

District officials said they will monitor the demand and if necessary they will consider re-implementing the free pick-up sites.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusgroceriescapital area food bankfree meals
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us