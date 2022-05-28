DC Church Remembers Uvalde Shooting Victims With Display

As the nation still reels from the deadly shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Wesley United Methodist in Washington, D.C. set up a display remembering the lives lost and to bring awareness of the consequences of gun violence in our communities.

Down the sidewalk of Connecticut Avenue in Northwest, residents will see a display of chairs named after each one the lives lost in the shooting.

"We want to witness to this tragedy that has happened in Uvalde, Texas with the chairs that young children would have sat in," said senior pastor Doug Robinson.

The display is the work of the National United Methodist Church gun violence prevention committee which aims to spotlight the consequences of gun violence in the community.

“Our gun violence prevention committee wants to make sure on one hand that we are raising awareness, that we are witnessing that this is not normal. At the same time it also wants to raise money for organizations that support people that are survivors," Robinson said.

The church will hold a vigil to remember the lives lost tomorrow at noon after Sunday service.