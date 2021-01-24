DC Childcare Workers Ask Officials Not to Push Back Their COVID-19 Vaccinations

Marcia St. Hilaire-Finn thought she’d be getting ready to get the COVID-19 vaccination along with her staff at the Bright Start Childcare Center.

The week of Jan. 25, St. Hillaire-Finn said, they were supposed to begin registering and setting up appointments.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“Supposed to be'' is the operative phrase. Daycare teachers and providers are still in the 1b category for receiving the vaccine, but they’ve been moved down within that category, the mayor announced last week.

“Truth is, if we had more vaccine, they would be included in next week’s round two,” D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

St. Hilaire-Finn is among those who are more than a little troubled that she and the rest of the city’s 7,000 or so frontline childcare workers could end up waiting even longer for their doses.

“Daycare, when it was deemed essential, that wasn’t coined easily because there is going to be even a greater need for childcare after the economy reopens,” she said.

Pleas have gone out to the mayor and the city’s health director. Four members of the D.C. Council have signed off on one letter, and there are petitions circulating as well.

Ward 4 council member Janeese Lewis George said that “delaying vaccinations for childcare workers any longer undermines fairness, equity and public health.”

Bowser said childcare is a continued priority, but without a date certain when those priority workers can get vaccinated, providers like St. Hilaire-Finn worry for their businesses and the health of customers and staff.

“We on the frontline want to be further protected because we have children coming to us from all parts of the city and we, too, have families that we want to go home to,” she said.

News4 is waiting for a response from the Mayor’s Office.