DC Cherry Blossoms Reach Bloom Stage 1

What's a surer sign of spring in D.C. than a groundhog not seeing its shadow?

Buds on the cherry blossoms.

The Yoshino cherry blossom trees that ring the Tidal Basin have reached blossom stage one, the National Park Service announced Friday afternoon. The "green bud" stage is the first of six stages, which culminate in beautiful peak bloom.

The cherry blossom trees hit the green bud stage six days earlier than they did in 2019, but no earlier than in 2017 or 2018, the Park Service said.

Storm Team4 is watching the weather closely to anticipate when the cherry blossoms will be at their fluffy pink and white prime. Peak bloom will attract tourists from all over the world.