DC Cherry Blossom Trees Begin to Bud

Some of the famous cherry blossom trees around D.C.'s Tidal Basin entered the first phase of their blooming cycle, the National Park Services (NPS) announced Thursday.

Spring is on the way! The Yoshino cherry trees reached green bud today, the first of 6 stages culminating in peak bloom. 🌸🌸🌸



Follow the #BloomWatch online! Your virtual cherry blossom experience awaits at https://t.co/h04Gu0ksc1 #Cherryblossom #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/CD8a9jp7Tw — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 11, 2021

NPS said in a tweet that the Yoshino cherry blossom trees have started to develop green buds, the first of six stages culminating in peak bloom.

NPS makes its own prediction about the blossoms each year. Earlier this month, they announced their expecting peak bloom April 2-5.

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper is predicting the cherry blossoms' much-anticipated peak bloom to happen a little later, about April 4-9.

This time last year, cherry blossoms had already reached bloom stage 3, during which florets begin to extend.

With temperatures running cooler than normal this month, Draper said the blossoms are likely to reach peak bloom later than usual. Typically, peak bloom happens in late March to early April.

With the National Cherry Blossom Festival quickly approaching, people will be able to watch the blossoms live on the festival's #BloomCam, which will be on the festival's website.

This year's festival will have a variety of virtual and outdoor events to allow for social distancing.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday that access to the cherry blossoms could be restricted in order to keep large crowds from gathering.

D.C. police and U.S. Park Police are working together on plans to mitigate congestion.

There are tons of cherry blossom trees throughout the city that you can see in a more socially distanced way.

Here are all the cherry blossom trees in the region, so you can find some close to you.

