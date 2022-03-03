DC Chefs Plan Benefit Dinner for Ukrainian Refugees

Some of the top chefs in Washington, D.C., are coming together to cook a 10-course meal and raise money to help Ukrainian refugees.

Chefs Stopping AAPI Hate is organizing the #ChefsforUkraine dinner to benefit World Central Kitchen, José Andrés’ nonprofit that is currently feeding people affected by the Russian invasion.

The Wharf’s Moon Rabbit will host the 10-course meal, available only on March 21. Tickets will cost $500 per person with a $200 wine pairing available, according to Washingtonian.

Some of the featured chefs include Kevin Tien of Moon Rabbit, Erik Bruner-Yang of Maketto and Jon Sybert of Tail Up Goat.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 8 a.m.