DC Bracing for Protests as Chauvin Verdict Nears

D.C. officials and residents are bracing for demonstrations and any possible unrest as the Minneapolis trial of ex-officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd approaches a verdict. Closing arguments start Monday.

Parking restrictions and intermittent street closures are possible in downtown D.C. this week as demonstrations are anticipated, D.C. police said.

“The Metropolitan Police Department would like to remind motorists and pedestrians of increased activity in the downtown area,” police said in a statement.

Drivers may want to steer clear of downtown D.C. and seek alternate routes, police said.

Three adults and a 15-year-old were arrested in D.C.’s Chinatown late Saturday at a march over recent police shootings in the U.S.

Protesters clashed with officers and vandalized the Christopher Columbus statue and fountain outside nearby Union Station.

Dramatic video shows fireworks going off in close proximity to officers near the Chinatown arch. Police can be seen ordering protesters to move back. Then someone off camera throws fireworks at them.

Video shot by a Chinatown resident shows an aerial view of a firework exploding in the middle of the Seventh and H street NW intersection.

D.C. protesters and police clashed in Chinatown late Saturday. Video shows fireworks going off near officers.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Guilty verdicts must be unanimous, which means Chauvin’s defense needs to raise doubt in the mind of just a single juror.

Fourteen jurors heard testimony, two of them alternates. If Judge Peter Cahill follows the usual practice of dismissing the last two chosen as alternates, the 12 who will deliberate will include six white and six Black or multiracial jurors.

