DC body camera footage released after suspect is killed, rookie officer is shot

Newly released police body camera footage shows the moments before D.C. police shot and killed a man last week on Gainesville Street SE.

Arthur Porter was killed. He was 33.

An officer just weeks out of the police academy was shot in what a police official called a “non-critical” part of his side, and he is expected to recover.

The shooting unfolded at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 19 after police were called for a report of a man with a gun involved in a dispute with two women.

As officers approached Porter, he began to run. Two officers chased him, the footage shows.

An officer can be heard on his radio warning that the suspect has a gun.

“He’s got a gun in his pocket. Don’t pull it out!” an officer shouts.

Then, shots are fired.

Slowing the video shows that the officer who was shot was standing between the suspect and the other officer who opened fire. The officer can be seen falling to the ground.

It’s still unclear whether the suspect or a fellow officer shot the officer who was struck.

“We have to let the investigation determine exactly what transpired,” Assistant Chief of Police Leslie Parson said.

It also was unclear if the suspect was hit during the first exchange.

Moments later, another officer encountered Porter and fired several shots, striking Porter.

Police said they’re working to determine if Porter fired at the second officer.

“That’s what the investigation will reveal. It would be tough for me to try to speculate in watching a video,” Parsons said.

Police said there’s evidence that Porter fired at the first officer and at the rookie officer who was struck.

Complicating the investigation, the bullet in the rookie officer’s body cannot be retrieved, sources said.

Both officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.