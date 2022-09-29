DC Bill Would Let Non-Citizens Vote in Local Elections

Legislation proposed by D.C. Council Member Charles Allen seeks to allow non-citizen immigrants including green-card holders to vote in local elections.

Through the measure, residents over 21 could vote to choose the mayor, council members and the attorney general, NBC Washington sister station Telemundo 44 reported.

One in seven residents D.C. residents is an immigrant, according to Allen.

Some D.C. residents have spoken out against the bill, saying voting should only be a right for citizens; others said they're hopeful.

"It would be very excellent if they took us into account, because we were left out, because we were people without papers," Yesenia Jurado told T44 in Spanish.

The bill would still need approval by the D.C. Council.

To date, 14 municipalities in the country allow non-citizens to vote in local elections: two in Vermont, one in California and 11 in Maryland, including in Chevy Chase, Glen Echo, Hyattsville, Somerset, Riverdale Park and Takoma Park.