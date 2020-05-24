DC Back to 11 Days of Decline in Coronavirus Cases After Data Reveals New Peak

D.C. was on track this weekend to meet the required 14 straight days of declining coronavirus cases for reopening, but a newly discovered spike in cases sent the city back to 11 consecutive days of decline, according to city health officials.

In a phone call with reporters on Sunday, D.C. Health officials announced data revealed a new peak in cases.

The countdown of sustained decrease in community spread was paused Saturday while the data was under review and that a new peak was detected, resetting the count to 11 days of decline, the health department said. D.C. had originally marked 11 straight days of decline on Thursday.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and health officials have said they must see 14 days of declined community spread to lift the stay-at-home order, in addition to hitting other goals. The stay-at-home order is not set to expire until June 8.

Bowser said Thursday the start of a phased reopening appeared possible on May 29. It's unclear if that target still stands, assuming D.C. achieves three more days of decline.

There were 144 new cases and five more deaths on Saturday. There are 8,110 total cases in DC and 432 deaths, as of Sunday.